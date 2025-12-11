Exclusive: White House to Launch Cabinet TikTok Account

The White House will launch a TikTok account on Thursday highlighting cabinet activity, Breitbart News has learned.

The @Cabinet account is set to go live around noon on Thursday, according to a senior White House official. Cabinet members are technically prohibited from joining the platform, so the launch of a unified cabinet account works around that obstacle.

The account launch comes as the official White House TikTok account, @whitehouse, has been very successful in reaching young adults, who show a higher engagement rate on the platform than with traditional and most other social media platforms.

Over 60 percent of the audience for the White House account is between the ages of 18 and 34, per data shared with Breitbart News. In comparison, the 18-34 demographic makes up 42 percent of comparable government or political accounts’ Instagram audience, 45 percent of their YouTube audience, 30 percent of their Facebook audience, and 35 percent of their X audience.

The official White House account currently has 3.3 million followers, and a senior official noted to Breitbart News that it has racked up more than 500 million total video views. The account consistently draws high engagement and audience retention rates across its content, including policy, personality, and day-in-the-life style TikToks.

A large swath of its followers did not follow a Trump-associated TikTok account before the @whitehouse account launched, per a senior official.

The 18-34 demographic reportedly spends more daily time on TikTok than on any other app, at an average of 95 minutes each day. Pew Research found that 62 percent of American adults under 30 use TikTok, and 36 percent of them report that it is their primary news source.

Throughout the Democrats’ government shutdown, the White House page saw dramatic growth, as Breitbart News reported last month. The page added nearly one million followers and garnered 170 million views in that time. It also grabbed 14 million likes and attracted 6.3 million new viewers.