Exclusive: White House TikTok Page Saw Rapid Growth During Democrat Shutdown

The White House TikTok page saw rapid growth during the Democrats’ government shutdown, gaining almost 1 million new followers and racking up 170 million views, Breitbart News has learned.

Among other content, the White House account consistently posted humorous TikToks hammering Democrats for the shutdown, particularly on Democrats’ efforts to reverse a provision in the One Big Beautiful Bill that nixed taxpayer-funded healthcare benefits for illegal aliens and noncitizens.

Democrats ultimately caved, failing to secure benefits for noncitizens and illegal aliens, as well as an extension of COVID-era Obamacare subsidies that expire at the end of the year.

According to data from a White House official, the White House TikTok page garnered almost 1 million new followers during the shutdown from October 1-November 12, in addition to 14 million likes, 170 million views, and 6.3 million new viewers.

The high engagement rates and quick growth demonstrate the White House’s knack for creating and disseminating entertaining and shareable content — ranging from content blasting Democrats to highlighting President Donald Trump’s day-to-day activities and policy moves.

What is more, the account is connecting with younger audiences in particular, as users aged 18-34 account for more than 60 percent of its audience.

In one viral video, the White House used clips from the hit NBC shows The Office and Parks and Recreation, as well as classic films like The Princess Bride, My Cousin Vinny, Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy, Mean Girls, and more. The caption to the video reads, “Democrats are making this WAY harder than it has to be. Open the government,” a reference to a quote from The Office character Michael Scott featured in the TikTok.

@whitehouse Democrats are making this WAY harder than it has to be. Open the government. ♬ original sound – The White House

Another funny shutdown video featured a clip from Fox’s Arrested Development, in which one character represents illegal aliens and the other character, played by Henry Winkler, represents Democrats.

@whitehouse Day 14 of Dems keeping the government shut down for criminal illegals ♬ original sound – The White House

“I have done nothing wrong ever in my life,” the illegal alien-branded female character states, to which Winkler’s character says, “I know this and I love.”

“I love you too, Daddy. Money, please!” she responds with a hand open, and Winkler’s character quickly fills it with cash.

Non-shutdown-related content also performed well on the platform. One video of Trump arriving in Malaysia had 8.6 million views and almost 730,000 likes at the time of press. It featured Trump performing his signature dance with a new twist, as Kid Cudi’s song Maui Wowie serves as the audio.