Florida Sues Medical Organizations Pushing Sex Changes for Minors

Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier filed a lawsuit against several medical organizations on Tuesday, accusing them of engaging in a coordinated effort urging physicians to perform transgender sex change surgeries on minors without proper evidence.

The lawsuit is specifically filed against the World Professional Association for Transgender Health (WPATH), the Endocrine Society, and the American Academy of Pediatrics and accuses the organizations of pushing mutilating sex changes for minors without proper evidence proving safety and efficacy, in violation of consumer protection and racketeering laws.

“We believe these organizations failed to disclose the risks, limits, and evidence when promoting so-called gender affirming care for children. For years, these groups insisted the recommendations were settled science, but behind closed doors, they knew the evidence was weak,” Uthmeier said in a video announcement of the lawsuit. “They knew the outcomes — uncertain, and the risks — very real. Parents were not told the full story. In fact, some parents were told that if they didn’t put their kids through permanent life, altering sick procedures like double mastectomies and castration, that their child would commit suicide.”

“Not only is that unethical and dangerous medicine, but it is against the law. Children were irrevocably harmed because truth was replaced with political activism,” he continued. “When organizations make medical claims, they have a duty to be honest. When they intentionally mislead families, their members, and the medical profession, we hold them accountable. Florida will always follow the evidence, protect children, and defend parents’ rights to make informed decisions.”

WPATH is considered the leading “transgender” healthcare organization, with its guidance for gender dysphoric individuals being widely used in American, British, and Canadian hospitals. The group influences health insurance policies and other health organizations such as the Endocrine Society and the American Academy of Pediatrics.

In September 2022, the organization removed age requirements from its guidance for what is essentially chemical castration and genital mutilation.

Such procedures are masqueraded as “gender-affirming care” by advocates, but are quite grotesque in nature, including double mastectomies, female and male genital mutilation and removal, facial feminization and masculinization, hormone treatments and puberty blockers that can cause chemical sterilization, and social transitioning (e.g. using “preferred” pronouns and names). The side effects of sex change drugs and procedures can be severe, including irreversible mutilation and infertility.

WPATH has recently gone through several public scandals, including a leaked internal meeting in which an endocrinologist admitted that discussing long-term potential for infertility with a 14-year-old is like “talking to a blank wall,” and a pressure campaign from the Biden administration to remove age requirements for sex-change surgeries. Internal documents revealed the organization had private reservations about sex changes for minors, all while promoting them to the public.

Even so, the three medical organizations have continued to reference one another’s guidelines promoting sex change drugs and surgeries for minors who believe they are transgender, the lawsuit alleges, also pointing to the growing multibillion-dollar sex change industry and how defendants allegedly financially benefit from pushing sex change drugs and surgeries.

“This scheme was, for a time, quite successful. Defendants’ Guidelines dominated the development of other guidelines, and courts relied on them to enjoin state laws banning pediatric sex interventions,” the lawsuit reads.

“The house of cards collapsed in 2024, however, when internal leaks, litigation discovery, and systematic reviews commissioned by national health agencies exposed Defendants’ circular guidelines as an elaborate sham,” it continues. “Nevertheless, Defendants continue to peddle their discredited clinical guidelines as ‘evidence-based standards of care’ to sell memberships. Because Defendants continue to generate demand for pediatric sex interventions by deceiving the public with their phony guidelines, sex intervention providers and ideologues continue to purchase memberships.”

“Defendants’ reprehensible and immoral actions capitalize on the mental distress of children — as well as the natural affections and fears their parents — to help their members sell lucrative surgeries and drugs that irreversibly mutilate and chemically alter children’s bodies without providing any credible medical benefit,” the lawsuit alleges. “In their wake is a growing number of detransitioners who feel butchered by institutions they thought they could trust.”

Florida is asking a circuit court to declare the organizations’ actions unlawful, impose statutory penalties, and order injunctive relief.

The case is Florida v. WPATH, No. 237297891 in the Circuit Court of the Nineteenth Judicial Circuit in and for St. Lucie County, Florida.

Katherine Hamilton is a political reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on X @thekat_hamilton.