Former President Joe Biden’s record-setting waves of mass immigration to the United States sent home prices and rents surging for the lowest-income Americans, a newly published investigation from the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) reveals.

The report, published annually by HUD, looks at “worst-case housing needs,” which is defined as Americans who are low-income but who do not receive government assistance or welfare and who pay more than one-half of their income toward housing costs.

“Between 2021 and 2023, cases of worst-case needs remained elevated at 8.46 million households, virtually the same as the 2019-to-2021 period,” the report details, pointing to Biden’s bringing millions of migrants to the U.S. as a critical factor in why and how so many low-income Americans became increasingly strained by housing costs:

One key cause of elevated worst case needs is immigration. Between 2021 and 2024, the foreign-born population of the United States increased by more than 6 million—the largest such increase over such a short period in American history. The foreign-born population now stands at more than 53 million individuals, making up the highest share of the American population in history. This immigration-driven increase in households has contributed to a significant increase in housing demand, thus driving up housing prices. In fact, in some markets, immigration has accounted for nearly all of the increase in housing demand in recent years. [Emphasis added] This year’s report shows two realities. The first is that economic growth has been insufficient to lift the wages of low-income renting families high enough to make rent affordable. The second is that national macroeconomic policies, such as record immigration, have combined to drive sustained high rental demand, which has continued to place upward pressure on rent prices. [Emphasis added]

In part because of mass immigration, the HUD report states that in 2023, fewer than 60 affordable housing units were available per 100 American renters considered “very low-income,” and fewer than 40 affordable units were available per 100 American renters considered “extremely low-income.”

HUD Secretary Scott Turner told Fox Business Channel that “we cannot forgo the thought that because of illegal immigration, because of people coming to our country, prices have risen, supply has been squeezed.”

“When you have over 12 million people coming over our borders, unchecked and unvetted, this was straining our housing market from a supply standpoint, from an affordability standpoint,” Turner said.

Turner said he wants to see the Federal Reserve cut interest rates and the administration continue on its trajectory of deporting millions of illegal aliens “that are taking housing from the American people.”

