Indiana Senate Rejects Redistricting Bill Trump Requested

The Indiana Senate voted to reject a bill to redraw the state’s congressional map, which President Trump enthusiastically pushed.

An overwhelming majority of the Indiana State Senate, including Republicans, voted against the bill with a final tally of 31-19. Republicans hold a 40-vote majority in the 50-member senate, per CNBC:

Republicans were expected to gain two additional seats in the U.S. House of Representatives if the redistricting bill had been approved by the Senate. The state’s House of Representatives voted in favor of the bill last Friday. Trump had threatened the state’s Republican lawmakers with primary challenges if they did not support the bill.

The Republicans, with support from President Trump, have passed redistricting bills in Texas, North Carolina, Missouri, and Utah; Democrats passed a similar measure in California this past November.

Prior to Thursday’s vote, Trump rebuked Indiana House Speaker Rod Bray for voicing his opposition to the bill.

“He is putting every ounce of his limited strength into asking his soon-to-be very vulnerable friends to vote with him,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

“By doing so, he is putting the Majority in the House of Representatives, Washington, D.C., at risk and, at the same time, putting anybody in Indiana who votes against this Redistricting, likewise, at risk,” Trump added.

He also said, “Anybody that votes against Redistricting, and the SUCCESS of the Republican Party in D.C., will be, I am sure, met with a MAGA Primary in the Spring. Rod Bray and his friends won’t be in Politics for long, and I will do everything within my power to make sure that they will not hurt the Republican Party, and our Country, again.”

Republican Sen. Greg Goode, who voted against bill, said before the final vote, “We have to redirect our focus to what really matters, I believe, to Hoosiers.”

“The forces that define this vitriolic political affairs in places outside of Indiana have been gradually and now very blatantly infiltrated the political affairs in Indiana,” he added.

According to CBS News, Republican Gov. Mike Braun, who supported redistricting, said that he is “disappointed” in the result, adding that he will be “working with the President to challenge these people who do not represent the best interests of Hoosiers.”

