Mark Kelly: Trump Does Not Understand ‘What It Is to Be an American’

Sen. Mark Kelly (D-AZ) said President Donald Trump does not “understand what it is to be an American,” boasting of his family’s military service and saying he feels “bad” for Trump’s supporters in an interview with Jim Acosta.

Speaking with the ex-CNN host during a Wednesday virtual appearance on the Jim Acosta Show, Kelly went on a rant calling Trump’s presidency a “travesty for this country.”

“I don’t think Donald Trump has read the Constitution. I think he’s ignorant to it,” the left-wing senator said. “He’s ignorant to a lot. I don’t think he understands that this is the foundation of our democracy.”

“I don’t think he understands what it is to be an American,” he continued, before pointing out that “nobody in his family has ever served in our military.”

According to Kelly, a retired U.S. Navy captain, he and his family members have served in the military over several generations going “as far back as we can figure out.”

“Donald Trump — nothing,” the senator said. “I mean, all this guy cares about is figuring out how he can fleece the American people out of their money, including his supporters. I feel really bad for those folks,” he said before, accusing Trump of scamming his fans using cryptocurrency and plans for Trump Mobile cell phones.

A preview of the full interview with Acosta ends with Kelly arguing that “this presidency has been a travesty for this country.”

Kelly is currently the subject of a Department of War (DOW) investigation for his role in a video dubbed “seditious” by Trump in which he joined other Democrat lawmakers in calling on military service members and intelligence officials to “refuse illegal orders” from the administration.

“The whole thing is almost comical,” the senator said of the probe in an appearance on MS NOW’s Rachel Maddow Show.

