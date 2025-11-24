Mark Kelly: Pentagon Investigation of Me ‘Almost Comical,’ ‘Absurd’

Monday on MS NOW’s “The Rachel Maddow Show,” Sen. Mark Kelly (D-AZ) said the Department of War investigation into the propaganda video he did with several other Democratic lawmakers was “almost comical.”

Kelly said, “I said something that was pretty simple and non-controversial, and that was that members of the military should follow the law, and in response to that, Donald Trump said I should be executed, I should be hanged, I should be prosecuted.”

Maddow said, “Of the six Democratic lawmakers who made these statements, which have so upset the president, he’s coming after you or at least he’s coming after you. first. Do you have any opinion as to why he may have singled you out in this way?”

Kelly said, “I don’t know, we would we would have to ask him that question. Could be him, could be Pete Hegseth. I don’t know. You know, I would have been really shocked if any other president, you know, did this. But when I saw that tweet today, it kind of sort of made sense. I mean, these two guys, they inform me of this in a, in a tweet because this is not about the law, this is about the media cycle, and it’s about intimidation.”

He added, “The whole thing is almost comical. Like, how does reciting the UCMJ, which is the Uniform Code of Military Justice, we basically repeated the Uniform Code of Military Justice, and they’re saying that’s in violation of theUniform Code of Military Justice. It’s absurd.”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN