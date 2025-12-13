Gun control activist Gabby Giffords responded to news of the shooting at Brown University by urging Congress to act before specific details in the incident were known.

Breitbart News reported that the shooting occurred shortly after 4:00 p.m., leaving two dead and eight wounded.

Officials spoke during a 6:30 p.m. press conference to say they did not know what type of firearm was used and did not have a suspect in custody. They did say they were seeking a male “dressed in black.”

In between the shooting and the press conference–when even fewer details were known–Giffords used an X post to urge Congress to act:

My heart breaks for Brown University. Students should only have to worry about studying for finals right now, not hiding from gunfire. Guns are the leading cause of death for young people in America — this is a five alarm fire and our leaders in Washington have ignored it for too long. Americans are tired of waiting around for Congress to decide that protecting kids matters.

Giffords did not say what kind of action she would like Congress to take, as no one knows what kind of gun was used, how it was acquired, etc.

Moreover, the motivation of the attacker is unknown, as is his age, religion, race/ethnicity, etc. Officials at the 6:30 p.m. press conference did not even confirm whether those killed were students at the school.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.