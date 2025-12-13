At least two people are dead and others wounded following a shooting at Brown University Saturday shortly after 4:00 p.m., according to the Associated Press.

WBAL-TV reported that the conditions of the wounded have not been released.

During a 6:30 p.m. press conference, officials made clear eight people were wounded in addition to the two people killed.

Police indicated they did not know what type of firearm was used in the attack, and Providence, Rhode Island, Mayor Brett Smiley said no suspect was in custody.

Police are asking people to avoid the area while the search for the suspect continues. They described the suspect as “a male dressed in black.”

The President was apprised of the situation and gave this response:

Final exams were taking place in the building in which the shooting occurred.

