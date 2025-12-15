A federal judge, appointed by former President Barack Obama, is refusing to add additional jail time to a criminal sentence for a seven-time deported illegal alien, convicted of raping and sodomizing a woman with cerebral palsy, for his repeated violation of federal immigration law.

U.S. District Judge Judith Levy, appointed to the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan in 2014 by Obama, recently ensured that 30-year-old illegal alien Edys Renan Membreno Diaz of Honduras would not have to spend another 19 months in prison for violating federal immigration law — a standard sentence for an illegal alien who was deported from the U.S. seven times.

Diaz first crossed the southern border in 2019 near El Centro, California, as detailed by the Detroit News‘s Robert Snell. From there, Diaz was arrested by federal agents and deported seven times from the U.S. before returning again, this time to Michigan.

In 2022, Diaz was arrested and later pleaded guilty to raping and sodomizing a woman with cerebral palsy and other disabilities in her apartment building. That year, Diaz was sentenced to six to 15 years in Michigan prison.

Earlier this year, Diaz pleaded guilty to repeatedly illegally re-entering the U.S. after being deported.

Though prosecutors said 19 months is typically the appropriate sentence for repeated illegal re-entry, Judge Levy disagreed at recent hearings, ultimately refusing to give Diaz any more jail time than what he already spent in federal custody.

As Snell reports, Levy went as far as to praise Diaz for illegally crossing the border several times, saying, “I commend you for supporting your family, for expressing your devotion to them and for working here in the United States in jobs that Americans apparently do not want to work in and certainly not for the wages that were undoubtedly abusive of your work for them.”

“I see … somebody who is stepping forward to take responsibility and to gain insight into what led you to commit that crime of sexual assault and this one of illegal reentry,” Levy told Diaz.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Detroit, Michigan, is now appealing Levy’s decision.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.