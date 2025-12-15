Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine (R) is complaining that if President Donald Trump deports Haitian migrants whose Temporary Protected Status (TPS) will soon end, jobs will go “unfilled.”

Last month, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced that TPS will end for tens of thousands of Haitian migrants come February 2026 — leaving them with no legal status to remain in the U.S.

DHS officials are urging Haitians on TPS to self-deport before they are arrested by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents.

DeWine, in an interview with local Ohio media, complained that DHS’s potentially deporting Haitian migrants — particularly from Springfield, Ohio, where the Haitian population has exploded — will open American jobs.

“Some of the economic progress that Springfield has made would go away,” DeWine said, according to Cleveland.com:

“Employers tell me many of these, maybe most of these Haitians working there will no longer be legal,” DeWine said. And once that happens, “you’re going to have a lot of unfilled jobs.” [Emphasis added]

As Breitbart News reported last year, a combination of TPS for Haitians, President Joe Biden’s mass migration agenda, and record levels of illegal immigration added anywhere from 10,000 to 20,000 Haitian migrants to Springfield’s resident population.

The result has been strained public resources in the city’s schools, housing market, and social services.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.