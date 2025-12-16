Erika Kirk, Candace Owens Reveal They Had ‘Productive’ Conversation

Erika Kirk, the CEO of Turning Point USA (TPUSA) and the widow of conservative icon Charlie Kirk, and conservative commentator Candace Owens, have both revealed that they had a “productive conversation” with each other.

The posts from both Erika Kirk and Owens come as Owens has alleged that “TPUSA insiders, American supporters of Israel and the French military were” involved in a “plot to assassinate” Charlie Kirk, the founder of TPUSA, according to Axios.

Owens has also reportedly “questioned the motives of Erika Kirk,” according to the outlet.

Per the outlet, while the organization “sporadically denied Owens’ claims,” Blake Neff, a producer for The Charlie Kirk Show, has previously stated the organization would “host a livestream Monday to address Owens’ claims one by one” and even invited Owens to take part in the livestream:

TPUSA sporadically denied Owens’ claims, but avoided a prolonged back-and-forth with its former communications director and one-time friend of Kirk. • That changed on Dec. 3, when Blake Neff — a producer on The Charlie Kirk Show and one of the few TPUSA staffers Owens hadn’t singled out — issued the organization’s most detailed rebuttal yet. • Neff said TPUSA would host a livestream Monday to address Owens’ claims one by one, and initially invited her to participate. When Owens suggested she had a scheduling conflict, TPUSA said the event would proceed without her.

However, Erika Kirk reportedly decided to have a one-on-one, in-person conversation with Owens instead, which both women described afterwards as “productive.”

“Had a very productive conversation with @RealCandaceO,” Kirk wrote in a post on X. “More to come from both of us. Looking forward to AmFest this week. Time to get back to work.”

“Erika and I had an extremely productive 4 1/2 hour meeting that I think we both feel should have taken place a lot earlier than it did,” Owens wrote in a post on X. “We agreed much more than I had anticipated. Of course, we also disagreed on various points and people as well. Most importantly, we were able to share intel and clarify intent.”

Owens added that she would “have a full rundown” on the meeting between her and Erika Kirk on Tuesday, adding that she was “currently exhausted.”

“I wanted to quickly let you guys know that absolutely nothing was held back and the immediate result was that tensions were thawed,” Owens continued.

Breitbart News reported that during a recent interview on Fox News Channel’s Outnumbered, Erika Kirk expressed that she did “not have time to address the noise” behind the conspiracy theories regarding her husband’s assassination:

I do not have time to address the noise. My silence does not mean that I am complacent. My silence does not mean that somehow Turning Point USA and all of the handpicked staff that loved my husband and my husband loved them is somehow in on it. We are busy building. And you know what I thought? I thought these people are human. We are all grieving in our own way. And they are trying to find the answer to something that happened that was so evil. They are trying so hard. And I get that. We’re doing the same.

She had a simple message for those making the “noise” about conspiracy theories: “And so my message to them is to stop. To stop.”