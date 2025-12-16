Susie Wiles Rips Vanity Fair for ‘Disingenuously Framed Hit Piece’

White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles blasted Vanity Fair on Tuesday for its “disingenuously framed hit piece,” which she says omitted crucial context.

Wiles took to X on Tuesday morning to push back on Vanity Fair contributor Chris Whipple’s piece — a roughly 30-minute read — as top White House officials are publicly reaffirming their support for Wiles after its publication.

“The article published early this morning is a disingenuously framed hit piece on me and the finest President, White House staff, and Cabinet in history,” Wiles began.

Wiles said that Whipple ignored critical context and statements from herself and others:

Significant context was disregarded and much of what I, and others, said about the team and the President was left out of the story. I assume, after reading it, that this was done to paint an overwhelmingly chaotic and negative narrative about the President and our team. The truth is the Trump White House has already accomplished more in eleven months than any other President has accomplished in eight years and that is due to the unmatched leadership and vision of President Trump, for whom I have been honored to work for the better part of a decade.

She declared that “None of this will stop our relentless pursuit of Making America Great Again!”

Whipple leads early in the article with an apparent attempt to sow division between Wiles and top White House and cabinet officials, including the president himself, with cherry-picked quotes from her statements.

For example, Whipple writes early on that Wiles stated Trump “has an alcoholic’s personality.” But the full quote, buried 14 paragraphs later, expands that to say Trump acts with the confidence that he can achieve anything through determination:

“Some clinical psychologist that knows one million times more than I do will dispute what I’m going to say. But high-functioning alcoholics or alcoholics in general, their personalities are exaggerated when they drink. And so I’m a little bit of an expert in big personalities.” Wiles said Trump has “an alcoholic’s personality.” He “operates [with] a view that there’s nothing he can’t do. Nothing, zero, nothing.”

Whipple also quotes Wiles as calling Director of the Office of Management and Budget Russ Vought “a right-wing absolute zealot” but provides no further context on the quote and does not mention Vought again in the article.

Vought joined other White House officials to voice his full support for Wiles on Tuesday morning:

“Susie Wiles is an exceptional chief of staff. I have had the privilege of working in President Trump’s White House for every single minute of his two terms,” Vought wrote in a post on X.

“Let me be very clear: It has never worked this well or been more oriented towards accomplishing what he wants to accomplish,” he added. “In my portfolio, she is always an ally in helping me deliver for the president. And this hit piece will not slow us down.”

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt emphasized in her own post on X that the “entire Administration” backs the chief of staff.

“Chief of Staff Susie Wiles has helped President Trump achieve the most successful first 11 months in office of any President in American history. President Trump has no greater or more loyal advisor than Susie,” Leavitt wrote.

“The entire Administration is grateful for her steady leadership and united fully behind her,” she added.

The president’s eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., also weighed in with a lengthy post, writing glowingly of Wiles.

“Susie Wiles is by far the most effective and trustworthy Chief of Staff that my father has ever had,” Trump Jr. begins.

“When things were tough and other supposed friends left my dad like a bunch of rats, Susie stood by his side and worked her ass off everyday to rebuild his political operation and ensure that his comeback in 2024 would be successful,” he goes on, emphasizing, “When others cowered, she stood strong.”

Trump Jr. stated that Wiles has not once attempted “to subvert my father’s America First policy agenda,” dubbing her “an honest broker who only cares about executing my dad’s wishes on policy — Which is much different than how things were in his first term when countless staffers thought it was their job to ‘rein in’ Trump.”

After noting that Wiles played a key role in bringing Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and his supporters into the Trump coalition in 2024, he concluded by stating that “there is no one on Earth more equipped to serve my father as Chief of Staff than Susie.”

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent expressed his support for Wiles after the article was published.

“2025 has been a year of historic achievement by @POTUS for the American people, and @SusieWiles’ unwavering leadership has led the way,” he wrote in a post.

“Susie is an exceptional Chief of Staff, and her tireless dedication, loyalty, and commitment to the President are beyond reproach. Powerful leadership often works quietly — never seeking credit and always relentlessly driving results. Our Chief exemplifies that,” he said, adding that she is “the single most effective operator whom I have ever met.”

Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Lee Zeldin also voiced his support for Wiles.

“Susie Wiles is an EXCEPTIONAL White House Chief of Staff. Her partnership with President Trump, and a team loaded with chemistry, dedication and talent, has yielded historic results for the American people in such a short period of time,” Zeldin wrote.

“I have immense respect for Susie, her impactful leadership, and her enormous accomplishments with so many even bigger victories still to come,” he added.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy stated on X that the “radical left is at it again, trying to create discord on President Trump’s team.”

“It won’t work because we know & love” Wiles, Duffy declared.

“As someone who actually works closely with Susie, I can attest that she is brilliant, tough as nails, and is 100% dedicated to President Trump & America,” he added.

Education Secretary Linda McMahon lauded Wiles as “a force of nature — the shrewdest and most loyal Chief of Staff.”

“I had the privilege of serving with her on the transition. Her judgement & steady leadership is defining one of the most historic first years of any Administration,” McMahon added.