Two Thugs Arrested in Deadly Beating, Stabbing of Rhode Island Man near Times Square

Two thugs were arrested on Tuesday in a fatal baseball bat beating and stabbing of a Rhode Island man near Times Square in New York City.

Paul Ohore and Alagie Jatta, two “brutes” from the Bronx borough of New York, were arrested by law enforcement on Tuesday and charged with murder for the deadly assault of Daevon Silva, a 23-year-old man from Rhode Island.

Silva, a Pawtucket resident, was attacked with a bat and then stabbed in the back and right leg around 1:00 A.M. on November 24 in what may have been a drug-related incident.

Law enforcement announced that Jatta has five prior arrests; he was most recently arrested in November 2023 for gun possession. Jatta was also arrested in 2022 for allegedly stabbing and wounding a 55-year-old man in the Bronx.

Ohore was last arrested for driving with a suspended registration, along with prior arrests for illegal gun possession.

The intersection for the scene of the crime is known as a hot spot for illegal activity, according to reports:

The same intersection in Midtown was the scene of a stabbing three days earlier during a road rage clash that left a 38-year-old man wounded. It was also one of the last murders police investigated before a record 12-day stretch of no murders across the city began the next day and ended on Dec. 7.

Reports suspected that a third suspect in the stabbing remains on the loose.