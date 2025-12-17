A Chinese illegal alien, accused of killing a woman while driving a tour bus in Tennessee, had been released into the United States by the Biden administration and given a Commercial Driver’s License (CDL).

On December 9, 54-year-old illegal alien Yisong Huang of China allegedly crashed the tour bus he was driving at the time into the vehicle in front of him, causing a multi-vehicle crash that ultimately killed Kerry Smith and injured two other Americans.

Police allege that Huang had been watching a video on his phone at the time of the fatal crash.

Officials with the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and the Department of Transportation (DOT) revealed on Wednesday that Huang crossed the southern border in 2023 and was released into the United States interior thanks to former President Joe Biden’s catch and release policies.

Huang, while in the United States, was able to secure a work permit, Social Security Number, and a Class B CDL, which allowed him to drive the tour bus involved in the fatal crash.

“It’s not just that Joe Biden let millions of migrants flood into our country illegally,” Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said:

His administration doled out the documentation these unqualified foreigner drivers needed to obtain trucking licenses and operate 40-ton missiles on the highway. The fact that this individual failed a basic English test also calls into question how he even got the license in the first place. Working with Secretary Noem, we will continue to fight to keep you and your family safe on America’s roadways. [Emphasis added]

Following the crash, Huang failed an English proficiency test that is required to obtain a CDL. DHS Secretary Kristi Noem said that “far too many innocent Americans have been killed by illegal aliens driving semi-trucks and big rigs,” and that “sanctuary states around the country have been issuing illegal aliens commercial driver’s licenses.”

“The Trump Administration is ending the chaos,” Noem said. “The brave men and women of ICE are working nonstop to get criminal illegal aliens out of our communities and off our roads.”

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.