Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 906: Sen. Rand Paul on His Plan to Fix Obamacare

Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) joins host Mike Slater to discuss his plan to fix Obamacare, as Congress continues to debate various proposals to extend the Affordable Care Act subsidies that approximately 22 million Americans rely on for healthcare coverage. The majority of these Americans (roughly 18.7 million) live in states that President Trump won in the 2024 election, including Sen. Paul’s Kentucky. These Americans could see their healthcare premiums double or even triple by an average of 114 percent if Congress allows the Obamacare subsidies to expire at midnight on New Year’s Eve. So, Congress is under pressure to prop up Obamacare yet again, but is there any realistic alternative? Sen. Paul shares his proposal. He also discusses his stance on President Trump’s tariffs and why he chose to vote against the Big Beautiful Bill. That last part fired up our radio audience, and Slater got an earful from callers.

The Breitbart News Daily Podcast runs Monday through Friday as a “Director’s Cut” of the SXM Patriot radio show hosted by Mike Slater.

