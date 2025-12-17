Nolte: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Tops JD Vance in 2028 Presidential Poll

In a hypothetical 2028 presidential race, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) beats Vice President JD Vance nationally by two points, 51 to 49 percent.

President AOC?

“The New York Democratic congresswoman, known as AOC, edges the likely Republican nominee 51 percent to 49 percent, in The Argument/Verasight survey released on Tuesday,” reports the far-left Newsweek. “However, the result was within the poll’s 2.7 percentage point margin of error, making the two candidates statistically tied. The poll asked voters who they would vote for if the election was between the two of them.”

The poll shows that Vance leads with white voters, 57 to 43 percent. AOC, however, wins 79 percent of black voters and 64 percent of Hispanics. Men choose Vance at 54 percent, while women go with AOC at 56 percent.

This poll of 1,521 registered voters taken between December 5 and 11 also found that eight percent of Trump voters would move to AOC.

But can AOC win the 2028 Democrat presidential primary?

There are reports that 2024 loser Kamala Harris is looking to run again in 2028, and a recent poll showed her as the Democrat favorite against all comers. Harris earned 31 percent support, compared to 20 percent for Gov. Gavin Newsom and ten percent for former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro came in fourth with 6.4 percent. AOC landed in fifth with 6.3 percent.

Another recent poll, however, showed more optimistic results for AOC, where she’s in third place with 16 percent support. Newsom leads with 25 percent support. Harris comes in second with 18 percent. Buttigieg is in the mix with a fourth place finish at 14 percent.

In that same poll, AOC does lead with voters under age 34 with 32 percent support.

No one has announced a 2028 presidential run yet, and it’s unlikely anyone will until after the 2026 midterm elections. As of now, there’s little question Newsom plans to run for the Democrat slot or that Vance will go for the Republican nomination.

If Vance runs, based on the current lay of the land, he will likely clear the field of any serious competition.

Newsom might be seen as the current Democrat frontrunner, but one thing he is not doing is clearing the field. If Harris and Shapiro jump in, you’re looking at a real fight. If Buttigieg and AOC are added to the mix, it’s all up for grabs.

My hope is that AOC runs and wins the nomination to face Vance. That’s why I’m encouraging her to run by elevating this poll.

