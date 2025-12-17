President Donald Trump announced that more than one million U.S. Military service members would be receiving a “warrior dividend” of more than $1,000 before Christmas.
“Because of tariffs, along with the just passed One, Big, Beautiful Bill — tonight I am also proud to announce that more than……. think of this 1,450,000 military service members will receive a special we call warrior dividend, before Christmas,” Trump announced during a live address to the nation on Wednesday night.
“In honor of our nation’s founding in 1776, we are sending every soldier $1,776,” Trump added. “And, the checks are already on the way.”
In a post on X from the White House Rapid Response account, it was revealed that “active duty service members in grades 0-6 and below, and reserve component service members in grades 0-6 and below and on active duty orders of 31 days or more as of November 30, 2025” are eligible for the warrior dividends.
