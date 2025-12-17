Watch Live: Hearing on Abuse of Temporary Protected Status for Migrants

The House Judiciary Subcommittee on Immigration Integrity, Security, and Enforcement holds a hearing on abuse of the temporary protected status (TPS) program for migrants on Wednesday, December 17.

The Trump administration has moved to end TPS for foreign nationals from a number of countries, including Ethiopia, Burma, Venezuela, and Somalia to allow deportations to resume.

Activist judges have tried repeatedly to block the administration from revoking these deportation protections, with the latest ruling coming from an Obama-appointed judge in November against the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) revoking TPS for Syrian nationals.