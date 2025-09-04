President Donald Trump’s Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is terminating former President Joe Biden’s 2021 designation that gave Temporary Protected Status (TPS) to hundreds of thousands of Venezuelan migrants living in the United States.

This week, DHS Secretary Kristi Noem announced that the administration would end Biden’s TPS for nearly 270,000 Venezuelan migrants with no other legal status to be in the U.S. by September 10 of this year.

United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) spokesman Matthew Tragesser said in a statement:

Given Venezuela’s substantial role in driving irregular migration and the clear magnet effect created by Temporary Protected Status, maintaining or expanding TPS for Venezuelan nationals directly undermines the Trump Administration’s efforts to secure our southern border and manage migration effectively. Weighing public safety, national security, migration factors, immigration policy, economic considerations, and foreign policy, it’s clear that allowing Venezuelan nationals to remain temporarily in the United States is not in America’s best interest. [Emphasis added]

DHS officials are urging Venezuelan migrants to use the CBP Home mobile app to report their departure from the United States, securing themselves a complimentary one-way flight back to Venezuela and a $1,000 exit bonus, as long as they can prove that they have successfully self-deported.

Already, the Trump administration had ended another TPS designation for more than 300,000 Venezuelans living in the United States.

Under Biden, TPS ballooned to historic levels with the former administration offering the quasi-amnesty to more than a million migrants by the beginning of 2025.

TPS was first created under the Immigration Act of 1990 and prevents federal immigration officials from deporting migrants who are designated as experiencing famine, war, or natural disasters.

Since the Clinton administration, TPS has been transformed into a de facto amnesty program, as the Clinton, Bush, Obama, first Trump term, and Biden administrations continuously renewed the program for a variety of countries.

Since February, Trump has ended TPS for migrants from Venezuela, Honduras, Nepal, Nicaragua, Afghanistan, and Haiti, among others.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.