New York City is witnessing a surge in violent, targeted assaults on Jewish individuals during the Hanukkah holiday, part of a broader pattern of rising antisemitism and heightened holiday‑season security concerns.

Within just 24 hours, two Jewish men were attacked in Brooklyn in incidents now under investigation by the NYPD.

On Monday night, Orthodox Jewish men returning from a Hanukkah event on the southbound No. 3 train were harassed and threatened with antisemitic slurs. A video shared on social media shows one attacker grabbing a young man by the collar as others shouted threats.

On Tuesday, a 35-year-old Jewish man was stabbed in the chest in Crown Heights after a verbal altercation outside a synagogue. Witnesses say the attacker shouted antisemitic remarks before fleeing the scene. The victim was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

The back-to-back incidents during a major Jewish holiday have left communities on edge and calling for condemnation, while urging resilience.

The events in New York come amid global concerns over extremist violence during the holiday season.

Just days earlier, a jihadi father-and-son duo in Australia carried out a mass shooting at a Hanukkah celebration in Sydney, killing at least 15 people and injuring dozens more — one of the deadliest antisemitic attacks in recent memory.

Meanwhile, a deadly mass shooting at Brown University left multiple students dead, including in a classroom reportedly led by a professor of Judaic Studies. Though authorities have not released a motive, the academic community remains shaken.

Security concerns have also grown after authorities in Germany and Poland foiled planned Islamist terror attacks on Christmas markets, part of a growing pattern of holiday-targeted extremist plots.

In response, major U.S. cities including New York and Los Angeles have increased police presence at synagogues, churches, and public holiday events. Law enforcement has stepped up patrols around Jewish neighborhoods and Christmas venues, during this period of heightened risk.