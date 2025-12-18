DNA, Fingerprints Found on Shell Casings Where Brown University Shooting Occurred

Law enforcement has recovered shell casings with DNA and fingerprints from the area in which the Brown University shooting occurred, sources told the New York Times.

NYT added that Colonel Oscar Perez also “told reporters that investigators have DNA evidence.”

Rhode Island Attorney General Peter F. Neronha (D) commented on the “person of interest” being pursued by law enforcement, saying, “He will be caught… And it’s just a matter of time before we catch him.”

Breitbart News noted that it was Neronha who admitted there were “fewer, if any” cameras in the part of the Barus and Holley engineering and physics building where Saturday’s Brown University shooting occurred.

Neronha told reporters, “So there’s the back part of the building, the old part, and the front part, the new part. The shooting occurs in the old part towards the back… and that older part of the building, there are fewer, if any, cameras in that location, I imagine, because it’s an older building.”

Because of the lack of on-site cameras, videos of the individual described as a “person of interest” have consisted of clips from a distance of him walking down streets or across intersections.

