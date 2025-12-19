Bill Clinton Featured in Newly Released Epstein Files Documents

The Department of Justice (DOJ) released some documents and photos related to deceased convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, several of which show former President Bill Clinton.

One photo appears to show the former president in a hot tub with someone whose face has been redacted, while another photo shows him “swimming in a pool” with Epstein’s former assistant, Ghislaine Maxwell, “along with a second woman,” whose face has been redacted, according to the New York Times:

The dozens of photos released on Friday include one of Mr. Clinton in a hot tub and another showing Mr. Clinton swimming in a pool with Ghislaine Maxwell, who conspired with Mr. Epstein to operate his sex trafficking operation and former girlfriend, along with a second woman. Another shows a woman seated closely with Mr. Clinton on what appears to be an airplane. There are also what appear to be a candid shot of Mr. Clinton speaking with Mr. Epstein and pictures of him with the musician Mick Jagger. The images and documents have been released without context or background information. It is unclear which photographs might have been taken by Mr. Epstein and which might have been sent to or acquired by him, or where many of them were taken. Justice Department officials have not said how they selected the particular tranche of documents that were released on Friday.

Journalist Yashar Ali shared a statement from Clinton’s press secretary regarding the release of the newly released Epstein Files, accusing the Trump administration of trying to shield “themselves from what comes next.”

“The White House hasn’t been hiding these files for months only to dump them late on a Friday to protect Bill Clinton,” Clinton’s press secretary said. “This is about shielding themselves from what comes next, or from what they’ll try and hide forever. So they can release as many grainy 20-plus-year-old photos as they want, but this isn’t about Bill Clinton. Never has, never will be. Even Susie Wiles said Donald Trump was wrong about Bill Clinton.”

According to the Mirror, celebrities such as leftist political activist Noam Chomsky, billionaire Bill Gates, and film director Woody Allen appeared in photos with Epstein. The photos were “released by Democrats in the House Oversight Committee.”

The DOJ’s release of documents relating to Epstein comes after the House of Representatives and Senate passed the Epstein Files Transparency Act in November.

President Donald Trump went on to sign the Epstein Files Transparency Act for the release of “additional files” relating to Epstein. Trump warned that it would “backfire” on Democrats and pointed out that Epstein was “deeply associated with many well-known Democrat figures” like Clinton, former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers, and Democrat mega-donor Reid Hoffman.