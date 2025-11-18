Senate Passes Epstein Bill After More Democrat Theater from Schumer

The U.S. Senate passed a bill that will require the Department of Justice (DOJ) to release any remaining files relating to deceased convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, after more political theater from Democrats.

In a post on X, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) said he had “asked for unanimous consent to approve the Senate bill to release the Epstein files,” and he added that there was “no objection.”

Schumer’s post came after Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-SD) spoke out against “the idea” of the Senate amending the Epstein Files Transparency Act, explaining that making amendments was not “in the cards,” according to ABC News.

“I think when a bill comes out of the House 427 to 1 and the president said he was going to sign it, I’m not sure that amending it is in the cards,” Thune explained.

Breitbart News Deputy Political Editor Bradley Jaye reported that the passage of the bill comes after Democrats remained “mostly silent” regarding Epstein and files relating to him during former President Joe Biden’s term in office:

Passage of the Epstein Files Transparency Act, although unlikely to result in any additional criminals being brought to justice, is a political victory for Democrats, who found religion this year on Epstein after four years of remaining mostly silent on the matter during Joe Biden’s presidency.

House Oversight Committee Chairman Rep. James Comer (R-KY) also exposed on Tuesday how House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) allegedly solicited a meeting, along with donations, from Epstein.

Chuck Ross, an investigative reporter with the Washington Free Beacon, revealed that Democrat megadonor Reid Hoffman donated $7,000 to Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA), who is the “lead Democrat cosponsor” for the Epstein Files Transparency Act.

Breitbart News’s John Binder reported in May 2023 that Hoffman admitted that he had “once visited” Epstein’s private island, which was nicknamed “Pedophile Island”:

An exclusive report from the Wall Street Journal reveals a number of high-profile, wealthy executives, entertainment heads, socialites, and political figures who had interactions with Epstein, who was infamously found dead in a Manhattan jail cell in August 2019 after reportedly hanging himself. In particular, the Journal details Hoffman’s relationship with Epstein, revealing that he visited Epstein Island and later was scheduled to stay overnight at Epstein’s Upper East Side townhouse in December 2014.

The unanimous passage of the bill in the Senate comes after the House passed the bill. Prior to the House passing the bill, President Donald Trump encouraged House Republicans to “vote to release” any remaining files relating to Epstein.

While Trump called for House Republicans to vote to release the remaining Epstein files, he pointed out that “it’s time to move on from this Democrat Hoax perpetrated by Radical Left Lunatic in order to deflect” from the successes of his administration.