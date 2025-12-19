During a recent Lewiston, Maine city council meeting, an African migrant declared to the council and mayor, “I’m the mayor now,” footage that is going viral online as it resembles a popular meme from the film Captain Phillips.

The council meeting’s public comment period was intended to focus primarily on an Artificial Intelligence (AI) data center that was voted down by the city council following intense public opposition from locals.

An African migrant, however, came to the podium to seemingly discuss homelessness while also telling Lewiston Mayor Carl Sheline, “I’m the mayor now.”

“Hello, everyone. Sir, I’m from Africa. But I’m one of you guys … I said, I’m from Africa … I live in Lewiston. Mr. Mayor, I stand here today because where I come from, we live neighborhood to neighborhood,” the African migrant, who did not give his name, says. “But when I see my city, Lewiston, which means I’m the mayor, not you. I’m the mayor now.”

“See my people suffering like that, they don’t have no water, they don’t have no warm place to stay. They don’t have nothing,” the man continues. “… it’s your fault, because you not do your job. Next time you run for it, we not vote for you. I stood up for homeless people, you know why I say that, I’m from Africa. I’m not lying to you.”

On social media, users quickly pointed out that the remark resembled that of a famous scene from Captain Phillips, released in 2013, where Somali pirates take hostage a United States cargo ship and one of the pirates declares, “I’m the captain now,” which quickly became a popular internet meme.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.