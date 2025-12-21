FIRST LOOK: HarperCollins Unveils ‘Code Red,’ the Conservative Case for Winning the AI Age

Publishing giant HarperCollins has unveiled the official cover for Code Red: The Left, the Right, China, and the Race to Control AI, a forthcoming book on AI politics that #1 New York Times bestselling author Peter Schweizer hails as “urgent, elegant, and one of the most important books in years.”

Written by Breitbart News Social Media Director Wynton Hall, Code Red distills more than two-and-a-half years of research into a sweeping account of AI’s promise and perils for the conservative movement and how artificial intelligence will shape our lives, children’s future, American politics in 2026 and beyond.

Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-TN), who was named one of TIME’s 100 Most Influential People in AI, praised Code Red as a “must-read.” She added: “Few understand our conservative fight against Big Tech as Hall does,” making him “uniquely qualified to examine how we can best utilize AI’s enormous potential, while ensuring it does not exploit kids, creators, and conservatives.” Award-winning investigative journalist and Public founder Michael Shellenberger calls Code Red “illuminating,” ”alarming,” and describes the book as “an essential conversation-starter for those hoping to subvert Big Tech’s autocratic plans before it’s too late.”

Hall says President Trump and Vice President JD Vance have wisely chosen to harness the seismic potential of the AI revolution, and stresses that it will be up to conservatives to rapidly master the lexicon of artificial intelligence, how progressives and China plan to weaponize AI, and outmaneuver those who seek to use the technology as a political bludgeon.

Two-time New York Times bestselling author and Breitbart News Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow said that Hall “has been a behind-the-scenes force in conservative media for well over a decade. With the publication of Code Red, says Marlow, Wynton Hall emerges “as a major voice” with what “is sure to be one of—if not the—most important books you will read in 2026.”

No one gets to opt out of the AI revolution, Hall says, because nearly all Americans already use AI in some form, often without realizing it. “For conservatives, that means we must lean into AI, not go the way of the Luddites.” The key, he added, “is understanding the AI political battlescape, averting its landmines, and future-proofing ourselves and our children for the best and worst of what’s coming.”

Breitbart News President and CEO Larry Solov echoed that assessment, saying that if anyone could “tackle the complexities of AI and render them accessible for everyone,” it would be Hall. One of America’s most prolific ghostwriters, Hall has penned 27 books, seven of which became New York Times bestsellers, for world leaders, military heroes, professional athletes, and entertainment and tech moguls. “His analysis of AI’s political, economic, societal, epistemological, and theological implications should be at the top of everyone’s must-read list.”

HarperCollins’s official book description says the book’s contents will include:

Why AI is wired for woke indoctrination—and how to resist it.

How elites plan to weaponize fears over AI job losses to push dependency.

How America can beat China without becoming China.

How to prepare your kids for the blinding speed of AI disruption.

The new national security threats AI unleashes—and how we defend against them.

Why “AI girlfriends” are luring millions—and what it will take to preserve authentic human connection.

How AI will test faith and meaning—and why spiritual renewal may be its most surprising outcome.

A former Visiting Fellow at Stanford University’s Hoover Institution and a Distinguished Fellow at the Government Accountability Institute, Hall’s data-driven social media strategies at Breitbart News have generated billions of interactions, helping to build one of the most influential digital platforms in American politics and media.

Code Red: The Left, the Right, China, and the Race to Control AI hits bookshelves nationwide March 17, 2026, and is available for pre-sale now.