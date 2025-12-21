Trump-endorsed former Navy SEAL and fifth-generation farmer Ed Gallrein said on Breitbart News Saturday that Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) “sees a problem with every solution,” remaining a thorn in the Republican Party’s side.

Gallrein spoke to Breitbart News Saturday host Matthew Boyle as he aims to primary the libertarian-leaning Massie, with the endorsement of President Donald Trump.

Gallrein believes that Trump’s historic electoral mandate means that he needs members in Congress who will support him in office.

He said, “The president laid his agenda out in black and white during the election. The president won all of the swing states, he won this district by nearly 70 to 30.”

Instead, Gallrein explained on Breitbart News Saturday that Massie’s principled libertarianism comes into opposition of the Republican Party’s solutions to issues such as health care.

He added, “Regrettably, our voice for Congress in Washington is the voice of the Democratic Party.”

“With the respect to the healthcare bill, it’s the Unaffordable Care Act, and he, for all intents and purposes, is continuing to support the Obamacare Act,” noting that Massie was the sole Republican to vote against the Republican healthcare bill that passed through the House this past week.

“He sees a problem with every solution,” Gallrein remarked.

He continued, “You have to got to have the ability to have a conversation with people to bring them around to your way of thinking and bring your argument forward.”