Trump Wishes Merry Christmas to All, Even ‘Radical Left Scum’

President Donald Trump sent Christmas wishes to all Americans on Christmas Eve, singling out the “Radical Left Scum” as recipients.

The magnanimous holiday greetings from Trump included a missive directed at those the president said are holding up his agenda.

His Truth Social post reads:

Merry Christmas to all, including the Radical Left Scum that is doing everything possible to destroy our Country, but are failing badly. We no longer have Open Borders, Men in Women’s Sports, Transgender for Everyone, or Weak Law Enforcement. What we do have is a Record Stock Market and 401K’s, Lowest Crime numbers in decades, No Inflation, and yesterday, a 4.3 GDP, two points better than expected. Tariffs have given us Trillions of Dollars in Growth and Prosperity, and the strongest National Security we have ever had. We are respected again, perhaps like never before. God Bless America!!! President DJT

The most recent in the president’s long string of accomplishments he touted is the 4.3 percent GDP growth posted Tuesday, far surpassing economists’ expectations and the most robust growth since the economy was still rebounding from the pandemic. But the long list of the year’s achievements has given Trump much to be cheerful for this Christmas season.

Trump’s message followed a command performance during which he took calls from children and families tracking Santa Claus through NORAD, during which the spirited Trump showcased his jubilant patriarchal side, cracking several jokes to the entertainment of children and those watching.

To one child, who asked Trump to ensure a stocking without coal, he responded, “You mean ‘clean, beautiful coal.’”

“Coal is clean and beautiful, please remember that, at all costs,” a chuckling Trump added.

After taking calls from children and their families, Trump and first lady Melania Trump were to speak to service members and their families.

