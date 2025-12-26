Kamala Harris Offers Young Women Dating Advice: ‘Friday Night or Sunday Morning Relationship’

In a recent podcast appearance, former Vice President and failed presidential candidate Kamala Harris shared her dating advice for single women.

Harris began by advising listeners to “be kind to yourself and choose to be with someone who is kind.” She claimed a good partner is someone who allows you to laugh at yourself and with them. She added that people should choose someone they enjoy spending time with in both everyday activities, like going to the grocery store or taking a walk, and in more formal settings.

The core of her commentary came when she described the concept of different types of relationships depending on a person’s current phase in life. Laughing alongside the host, she said, “Depending on what phase you’re in, maybe you’re going to choose that you want to have that kind of Friday night relationship or you want that Sunday morning relationship.” Harris acknowledged that sometimes the two align—and sometimes they do not. She added, “Sometimes you can get both, and sometimes it’s oil and water.”

Continuing, Harris urged people to be honest about the kind of relationship they’re in and not try to force it into something else, stating, “The first step is to be honest about what you’re in. And not try and make it something that it’s not because that usually doesn’t work out so well.” She added, “Be in those phases where you are having fun. Be in those phases where you have a sense of ‘I just want something more.’”

Harris made the remarks during an appearance on the Rich Little Brokegirls podcast, where she was promoting her new memoir, 107 Days. The interview was part of a broader book tour, which she has focused on instead of addressing questions about a potential 2028 presidential campaign.