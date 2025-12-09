Kamala Harris: ‘There Will Be a Marble Bust of Me In Congress… I Am a Historic Figure’

Former Vice President Kamala Harris is looking forward to a marble bust of herself being put on display in the U.S. Capitol, brushing off concerns about 2028 to instead focus on her “historic figure” status, in an interview with the New York Times.

Speaking with the publication’s Shane Goldmacher, the 61-year-old failed presidential candidate was unwilling to talk about whether or not she is considering another attempt at the White House.

“It’s three years from nooooow,” Harris pleaded in an interview with the Times conducted last month in Nashville, Tennessee. “I mean, honestly.”

She added, “I understand the focus on ’28 and all that. But there will be a marble bust of me in Congress. I am a historic figure like any vice president of the United States ever was.”

The U.S. Senate maintains a collection of vice presidential busts, with the chamber’s rules stating that “marble busts of those who have been Vice Presidents of the United States shall be placed in the Senate wing of the Capitol from time to time, [and] that the Architect of the Capitol is authorized, subject to the advice and approval of the Senate Committee on Rules and Administration, to carry into execution the object of this resolution…”

One of the busts is located in the vice president’s formal office as head of the Senate, twenty are placed in niches in the gallery walls of the Senate Chamber, and the remainder are in the second-floor corridors of the Senate wing adjacent to the chamber, according to the Architect of the Capitol’s office.

The busts of former vice presidents Joe Biden, Mike Pence, and Harris are still in progress, with the bust of Vice President JD Vance to be commissioned when he exits office.

Instead of attempting to take the helm of the leaderless Democrat party, Harris has been on tour promoting her book, 107 Days.

“Thousands of people are coming to hear my voice. Thousands and thousands,” she told the Times. “Every place we’ve gone has been sold out.”

Olivia Rondeau is a politics reporter for Breitbart News based in Washington, DC. Find her on X/Twitter and Instagram.