HUD Report Finds Biden Rental Assistance Paid Billions to Dead Tenants

A report from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) found that the Biden administration’s rental assistance program paid billions of dollars in taxpayer funds to dead tenants.

According to HUD’s “Agency Financial Report” for fiscal year 2025, roughly 30,000 dead tenants and thousands more potential non-citizens received rental assistance, with one HUD official telling the New York Post that a “large concentration” of those funds went to New York, California, and Washington, DC. Deceased recipients allegedly received funds in all 50 states.

“A massive abuse of taxpayer dollars not only occurred under President [Joe] Biden’s watch, but was effectively incentivized by his administration’s failure to implement strong financial controls resulting in billions worth of potential improper payments,” HUD Secretary Scott Turner told the New York Post.

The report compared the U.S. Treasury database to HUD’s records, which allegedly found “30,054 deceased tenants who were either actively enrolled in rental assistance programs or had received assistance after they passed,” per Fox News, along with possibly “problematic payments through its own internal financial review and analytics.”

“HUD will continue investigating the shocking results and will take appropriate action to hold bad actors accountable,” Turner told the Post. “Additionally, the Department is advancing efforts made under President [Donald] Trump’s first administration to strengthen program integrity and ensure taxpayer-funded assistance serves the vulnerable communities it was intended for.”

In 2024, HUD distributed $50 billion in federal rental assistance to non-federal entities, with the report describing $5.8 billion of those funds as “questionable payments,” blaming it on the Biden administration’s directive “to push funding out the door with minimal oversight.”

“In the report, HUD alleges that the Biden administration failed to provide the department with the tools needed to verify whether entities were enforcing ‘the intricate rules governing rental assistance,'” noted Fox News. “The report also noted that HUD’s rental assistance programs ‘placed substantial trust and responsibility’ in the non-federal entities receiving the funds.”

A HUD official told the New York Post that the department will be “implementing processes and procedures to revoke or pause funding as part of its efforts to hold bad actors accountable,” adding that the department “could make criminal referrals and exercise other enforcement actions once it has confirmed fraud occurred.”

