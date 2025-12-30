Pennsylvania Democrat Josh Shapiro to Become Highest Paid Governor in the Nation While His State Struggles

Pennsylvania Democrat Josh Shapiro is set to become the highest paid governor in the nation when January arrives.

Gov. Josh Shapiro will earn $253,870 following a 3.3 percent cost of living adjustment, Local 21 News reported Tuesday.

“The governor, who was elected to office in 2023 after serving as the Commonwealth’s attorney general from 2017 to 2023, will have earned $245,760 in 2025, the state budget outlined,” per the article.

The outlet noted that in 2025, Shapiro was right behind Gov. Kathy Hochul (D-NY) when it came to her pay, which was $250,000.

In response to the news about Shapiro, the Republican Party of Pennsylvania (PA GOP) said he will be the highest paid governor while the state is “struggling.”

“Gov. Josh Shapiro is now poised to make more than any other governor in the nation with a $253,870 salary in 2026, getting a raise on the taxpayers’ dime,” the post read:

I guess the over $1 million in upgrades to his personal home on the back of the taxpayer wasn’t enough. This all comes at a time when his energy is spent trying to run for president, and his administration can’t make it more than a week without getting hit with a scandal or crashing out. Pennsylvanians deserve leadership that puts our priorities first, not someone building a resume on our payroll.

Indeed, Shapiro has talked about potentially running for the White House in 2028, Breitbart News reported in April.

The article noted that “Shapiro, who in 2023 cut millions in taxpayer funds to a pro-life program that supported counseling and housing for pregnant women, was the person whom now former Vice President Kamala Harris (D) rejected as her running mate in the 2024 presidential election, as Breitbart News reported.” Harris and her running mate, leftist Gov. Tim Walz (D-MN), eventually lost to President Donald Trump.

In August, Pennsylvania Treasurer Stacy Garrity (R) said she is entering the state’s 2026 gubernatorial race against Shapiro, according to Breitbart News.

Garrity said, “To know just how much of a failure Josh Shapiro has been, all you need to do is look at the facts. U.S. News and World Report now ranks Pennsylvania near the very bottom on our economy, education in our classrooms, and our state’s infrastructure.”