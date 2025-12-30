A Minnesota daycare center named the Quality “Learing” Center changed its sign to read Quality “Learning” Center after citizen journalist Nick Shirley released a video alleging there was fraud.

In video footage posted on X, by the New York Post, the misspelled word was seen with the word “learning” over it.

While the daycare center fixed the misspelled word, the outlet noted that the daycare center had misspelled its “street address on the transom beneath the sign.”

Instead of saying, “Nicollet” it said “Nicolet.”

The fixed sign comes after Shirley released a video that showed him going around and visiting daycare centers in the state which were reportedly receiving millions of dollars in federal aid, despite there being no signs of children at the locations.

In Shirley’s video, one of the daycare centers that he visited was the Quality “Learing” Center, Breitbart News reported:

YouTuber Nick Shirley visited the “Quality Learning Center” in South Minneapolis, reporting that the “learning” center hadn’t even spelled its name correctly on its sign, with “learning” misspelled as “learing.” As the citizen reporter approached the facility, an unidentified woman yelled, “Don’t open up,” incorrectly claiming Shirley and the man with him were Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents. “There’s no one here,” Shirley said on the video.

Breitbart News’s Alana Mastrangelo reported that in the aftermath of Shirley’s video being released, the daycare center was “bustling,” as children were seen going to the business. One Minneapolis resident told the New York Post that they had “never seen kids go in there” until Monday, and added that they thought the business was “permanently closed.”:

The Quality “Learing” Center — which found itself at the center of national attention and mockery after Shirley’s video showed the facility misspelled “learning” on its sign — was “bustling” with children on Monday, with one resident telling the New York Post they “never” saw children “go in there until today.” The local told the outlet that seeing children at the daycare center on Monday — just three days after Shirley shared his video saying he had uncovered $110 million in fraud — was “highly unusual,” as the area typically resembles a ghost town in which everything appears closed. “We’ve never seen kids go in there until today,” the Minneapolis resident said. “That parking lot is empty all the time, and I was under the impression that place is permanently closed.”

Ibrahim Ali, who serves as the manager of the daycare center, explained to Kare11 News that “The center serves roughly 50 to 80 children on an average day and employs approximately 25 workers.”

Ali added that “There’s no fraud going on.”