Tatiana Schlossberg, Granddaughter of John F. Kennedy, Dead at 35

Tatiana Schlossberg, the granddaughter of former President John F. Kennedy, has died at the age of 35 following a battle with cancer.

The JFK Library Foundation announced Tatiana’s passing on Tuesday.

“Our beautiful Tatiana passed away this morning,” the statement said. “She will always be in our hearts.”

Tatiana’s death comes after she announced in The New Yorker last month that she had been diagnosed with a “rare mutation” of acute myeloid leukemia in May 2024 following the birth of her second child.

“During the latest clinical trial, my doctor told me that he could keep me alive for a year, maybe. My first thought was that my kids, whose faces live permanently on the inside of my eyelids, wouldn’t remember me,” she wrote at the time.

“My son might have a few memories, but he’ll probably start confusing them with pictures he sees or stories he hears,” she continued. “I didn’t ever really get to take care of my daughter — I couldn’t change her diaper or give her a bath or feed her, all because of the risk of infection after my transplants. I was gone for almost half of her first year of life. I don’t know who, really, she thinks I am, and whether she will feel or remember, when I am gone, that I am her mother.”

Tatiana is survived by her husband, George Moran, and her two children – a daughter and young son. She is the daughter of Caroline Kennedy and Ed Schlossberg.

Maria Shriver, the niece of former President John F. Kennedy, said she was “heartbroken” at Tatiana’s passing in a post on X.

“I return to this space heartbroken because Tatiana loved life. She loved her life, and she fought like hell to try to save it. I cannot make sense of this. I cannot make any sense of it at all. None. Zero,” said Shriver.

“Tatiana was a great journalist, and she used her words to educate others about the earth and how to save it. She created a beautiful life with her extraordinary husband George, and children Eddie and Josie. She fought like a warrior. She was valiant, strong, courageous,” she added.