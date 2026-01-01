Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem and Homeland Security adviser Stephen Miller, two of the Trump administration’s chief immigration enforcers, were seen dancing to “Ice Ice Baby” in a popular viral video from the Mar-a-Lago New Year’s Eve party.

The video, presumably filmed by Stephen Miller’s wife, featured early-90s rap star Vanilla Ice performing his titular song on stage as Miller swayed to the lyrics and Noem sang along. Take a look:

Vanilla Ice has performed at several other Mar-a-Lago NYE parties as well.

As is always the case with videos pertaining to Trump administration officials, social media weighed in with a variety of reactions, from the angry to the celebratory.

Oscar-winning director Christopher Nolan’s cinematic take on THE ODYSSEY has everyone losing their minds, but what if he directed A CHRISTMAS CAROL instead? Check out this hilarious trailer to see for yourself, or just follow along on socials – Instagram: @prolandfilms; X: @prolandfilms; YouTube: @prolandfilms.