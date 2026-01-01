ICE Leaders Kristi Noem, Stephen Miller Dance to ‘Ice Ice Baby’ in Viral NYE Video

Kristi Noem dances to "Ice Ice Baby" at Mar-a-Lago New Year's Eve party, De
@Katie Miller
Paul Bois

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem and Homeland Security adviser Stephen Miller, two of the Trump administration’s chief immigration enforcers, were seen dancing to “Ice Ice Baby” in a popular viral video from the Mar-a-Lago New Year’s Eve party.

The video, presumably filmed by Stephen Miller’s wife, featured early-90s rap star Vanilla Ice performing his titular song on stage as Miller swayed to the lyrics and Noem sang along. Take a look:

Vanilla Ice has performed at several other Mar-a-Lago NYE parties as well.

As is always the case with videos pertaining to Trump administration officials, social media weighed in with a variety of reactions, from the angry to the celebratory.

Oscar-winning director Christopher Nolan’s cinematic take on THE ODYSSEY has everyone losing their minds, but what if he directed A CHRISTMAS CAROL instead? Check out this hilarious trailer to see for yourself, or just follow along on socials – Instagram: @prolandfilms; X: @prolandfilms; YouTube: @prolandfilms.

COMMENTS

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.