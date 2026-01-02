Kentucky Republican U.S. Senate candidate Nate Morris said outgoing Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) “epitomizes the worst of government” and shows why career politicians should be “thrown out of office.”

In an interview with Breitbart News at Turning Point USA’s AmericaFest in Phoenix, Arizona in December, Morris reflected on McConnell staying in office despite multiple public health incidents and said he got “flack” from the senator’s office for criticizing him.

“I can’t speak for him, but what I will tell you — it’s an absolute disgrace. If something like that happened in the private sector, they’d make you retire. And remember, during the 2024 election, even in the 2020 election, we were criticizing Joe Biden for the exact same thing,” the businessman said. “When I mentioned this — I mentioned this at our fancy farm picnic back in August — I got all this flack from McConnell’s people.”

“But you know, it’s the same thing we said about Joe Biden. It’s no different. He’s been in there for over 40 years. I mean, think about that — he came into office before the internet was created. I mean, what do you possibly know about what’s going on in our world today?” he continued. “I just think he epitomizes the worst of government, the worst of Washington, DC, the worst of the swamp, and why career politicians have got to be thrown out of office, and why we need outsiders and business people.”

Morris, who is running against Rep. Andy Barr (R-KY) and former attorney general Daniel Cameron to replace McConnell, also pointed out how “rich [McConnell] got while he was in office.”

“You know, he reports over $100 million — this is a guy who didn’t have two nickels to rub together when he came into government, and so I think that’s exactly what’s wrong with our system,” he said.

Katherine Hamilton is a political reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on X @thekat_hamilton.