Kentucky Senate Republican candidate Nate Morris said on Breitbart News Saturday that the race to replace the outgoing Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) is the “final boss” for MAGA to live on for generations.

Morris spoke to Breitbart News Saturday host Matthew Boyle as Morris, a businessman hailing from a working-class background in the Bluegrass State, aims to replace McConnell and serve the state as a pro-Trump figure in the Senate.

During his interview with Boyle, he described himself as a ninth-generation Kentuckian who was raised by a single mother and grew up in a union household.

Morris said that his mother always instilled in him a sense of going “big.” He said that his mother frequently said, “We may not have a lot of money, but it’s free to think big.”

“You might as well be thinking as big you can,” he said.

Morris explained that he started his successful business in waste management with $10,000 on a credit card and transformed it into a business that makes over $700 million in revenue in a “decade’s time.”

He then turned to his primary opponents, Rep. Andy Barr (R-KY) and former attorney general Daniel Cameron.

Morris described both of them as “career politicians” who owe their success in politics to McConnell and his political operation.

“We have to send a signal right here in Kentucky that we’re going to take out the trash and say MAGA is here to stay. And Mitch McConnell is the final boss for MAGA to live on for generations,” Morris charged.

Morris chided Barr as a “back bencher congressman” who “cares more about the people of Ukraine than he does about the people of Kentucky.”

The pro-Trump Senate candidate then noted that Cameron failed to defeat Gov. Andy Beshear (D-KY).

President Donald Trump in 2023 said Cameron’s loss was because he could not “alleviate the stench of Mitch McConnell.”

“We have disrupted the Mitch McConnell legacy,” Morris added, noting that his candidacy has complicated McConnell’s plan to handpick his successor.

Sean Moran is a policy reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on X @SeanMoran3.