Corrupt Amy Klobuchar Kickback: Possible Scheme to Appoint Tim Walz to Senate Exposed Early

Flailing Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D) does not believe he can win statewide reelection and is allegedly scheming with Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) to remain in public office, according to a report.

Walz announced Monday he would not run for a third term as Minnesota’s governor. The former Democrat vice presidential nominee is drowning under a deluge of reports of fraud that has flourished during his administration — fraud which he either did not properly oversee or perhaps colluded to facilitate.

Much of the reported fraud has originated with Minnesota’s Somali community, which Walz has repeatedly defended throughout his political career despite Somalis’ inability and unwillingness to assimilate.

But like the entire nation in 2024, Minnesotans may be ready to say no to Walz, leading to his decision to forego reelection and potentially a scheme to allow him to enter the U.S. Senate without appearing on the ballot.

Sen. Klobuchar began emerging as a potential gubernatorial candidate Sunday night as rumors swirled that Walz would forego reelection.

Importantly, were Klobuchar to win a gubernatorial bid, she could appoint her successor to her Senate seat — perhaps even the governor whose decision to forego reelection cleared her bath.

“My same sources who helped predict Tim Walz’s rise to becoming Kamala Harris’ running mate say that Walz doesn’t believe he can win a statewide race,” Townhall columnist Dustin Grage posted on X. “So now the plan is to clear the way for Amy Klobuchar, so she can appoint him to the U.S. Senate.

Klobuchar, who is not up for reelection to the U.S. Senate until 2030, has a free pass to run for governor. If she loses a bid for the governor’s office, she remains in the Senate for another two years.

The Minnesota senator had an ill-fated run of her own for president 2020 which crashed out after reports that she berated her staff and ate her salad with a hair comb.

Bradley Jaye is Deputy Political Editor for Breitbart News. Follow him on X/Twitter and Instagram @BradleyAJaye.