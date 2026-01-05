Exclusive—Gov. Jeff Landry: Americans Are Safer with Maduro Behind Bars

Since 2015, over 800,000 Americans have died from opioid overdoses. The vast majority of those cases are from fentanyl, a drug that makes its way into the United States through various drug cartels. One of the largest in the world was the illegitimate government of Venezuela, run by indicted criminal Nicolás Maduro. Because of the actions of the president of the United States and the world’s finest military force, he will be brought to justice.

Personally, I’d like to see Maduro executed for the crimes he has committed against the people of the United States and the families left to mourn. However, I would be well satisfied to see him and his wife spend the rest of their days at Camp 57 in Angola.

Many critics of Trump’s actions will cite “international law,” “Venezuelan sovereignty,” etc. I would point out to these critics that Maduro was not a legitimate president; he is an indicted narco-terrorist—an indictment perfected under the administration of Joe Biden and Merrick Garland. What happened Saturday will save the lives of tens of thousands of Americans over the next few years, as the pipeline of fentanyl from China into South America and up through the Caribbean and Mexico is quickly being decimated. Finally, we have a president who cares more about the American people than international opinion.

Additionally, a successful reboot of Venezuela will have a tremendous impact on the Louisiana economy. Our ports will be key logistics bases for the rejuvenation of the Venezuelan oil and gas industry. Our oil and gas companies will see tremendous opportunities in this process. More importantly, our people will find high-paying jobs in support of this effort. In so many instances, the America First agenda falls right in line with our Louisiana First agenda.

Even outside of Louisiana, this will improve the lives of Americans, as the increase in supply will keep energy prices stable and away from Russian and Middle Eastern volatility.

The potential economic boom associated with a free-market Argentina, Chile, Venezuela, Nicaragua, and other Central and South American nations is enormous. As President Trump stated, a free-market and democratic Western Hemisphere is key to American strength and security. To see it finally coming together under President Trump’s leadership is quite astonishing. Louisiana will also be a great beneficiary of this type of economic expansion under the Donroe Doctrine.

Finally, as a former member of the U.S. Armed Forces, I am very proud of our men and women. Congratulations to all who fought and supported this operation. I hope this sends a strong signal to the narco-terrorists in Cuba, Colombia, and Mexico, as well as the political leaders who support them.

While the 47th President of the United States is in office, you and your regimes are no longer safe.

Thank you, Mr. President, the War Department, and all of your Cabinet, for truly Making America Great Again.

Jeff Landry is the governor of Louisiana.