Communist Muslim New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani appointed a “Tenant Advocate” who wants to “seize private property,” which she sees as a symptom of “white supremacy.”

Cea Weaver is her name, and over the years, she has made no secret of her anti-freedom and overtly racist views.

“We’ll transition from treating property as an individual good to a collective good,” she promises. “Whites especially will be impacted.”

It gets worse.

Weaver, who is officially Mamdani’s Director of the City Office to Protect Tenants, called to “Seize private property!” back in 2018.

The following year, she said, “Private property, including any kind of ESPECIALLY homeownership, is a weapon of white supremacy.”

She has since deleted the X account where these fascist and racist comments were made, but the Internet is forever.

Regardless, unless she publicly backs off these comments, deleting them can only mean she has not changed her views but is looking to hide her true beliefs.

In 2017, Weaver wrote on X, “Elect more communists,” and in Mamdani, she has her man. After being sworn in as mayor, Mamdani quickly laid the groundwork to seize private property:

Have you noticed how with these folks it’s always “take” and “seize,” and never “create” or “build?”

That’s how useless and dangerous people like Mamdani and Weaver are. They cannot create or build anything. All they can do is steal, and the ultimate goal is to steal using the imprimatur of the State as cover.

How stupid are the people of New York? The city is doomed under this guy. But they voted for this, and before that these dummies voted for the Democrats who allowed America and New York to be flooded with the foreigners who overwhelmingly voted for Mamdani.

This is precisely how the Great Replacement Theory (which the left insists is a rightwing, racist conspiracy theory) works. Instead of importing people who want to become Americans, Democrats import people who want to turn America into their shit hole country. These Third Worlders accomplish this by voting for Democrats, which is how you end up with a full-blown communist in charge of New York City, billions in Somali fraud in Minnesota, and billions and billions simply vanishing in California.

Anyone who knows anything about how communism works understands that exterminating private property is key. Communists like Mamdani and Weaver know they can manipulate the poor. They also know that the wealthy and elite are easily co-opted into their movement because nothing means more to them than status, which is easily threatened. Therefore, it is the incorruptible middle class that must be destroyed because, by and large, the middle class is the most difficult to recruit. For the most part, we in the middle class are happy with what we have and only wish to be left alone to enjoy it. That’s why communists always seek to destroy us. We’re the Normal People who stand in their way.

