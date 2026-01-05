One in Custody as Police Rush to Incident at JD Vance’s Cincinnati Home

A suspect has been taken into custody after police were called to an incident early Monday morning at Vice President JD Vance’s Cincinnati residence.

Some reports detailed windows had been smashed during what has been variously described as a break-in.

Cinncinati.com via Fox19 reports U.S. Secret Service called for police assistance at 12:15 a.m. after seeing someone “running eastbound,” a Cincinnati police dispatcher said.

No more more details have been made public however police did arrest the suspect. The report further added background:

Police did not say who was in the home at the time. Roads were closed around the home for several days leading up to and following New Year’s Day. Those closures lasted until the Sunday afternoon, according to Cincinnati officials. The closures are usually put in place when the vice president or his family are at the residence.

The Vance family did not appear to be home at the time, with the vice president having left on Sunday afternoon, the reports noted.

Vance and his wife Usha also own homes in the Capitol Hill neighbourhood of Washington, DC, and in Alexandria, Virginia.

They have also resided at the official residence for the U.S. Vice President, Number One Observatory Circle, since his inauguration in January 2025.

More to come…