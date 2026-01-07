The Democrat challenging Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) for his seat has branded herself as a relatable farmer despite leading a group dedicated to getting public benefits for illegal aliens, Breitbart News has learned.

Hallie Shoffner, a so-called “vocal climate activist,” launched her campaign against the Republican incumbent after her farm closed earlier this year, THV11 reported.

“My whole life, I’ve been a rice and soybean farmer up until this year, when we had to shut things down because we knew 2025 would be unprofitable before we ever put a seed in the ground,” Shoffner said in a November social media video.

However, a 2013 blog post from her former workplace revealed that she previously served as executive director of Seis Puentes, a Little Rock-based nonprofit which has a stated mission to “empower the Latino community in Central Arkansas to use education and information to improve their socio-economic position and create lasting change.”

Speaking to the Arkansas Times in 2012 in an article titled “Mi casa es su casa,” Shoffner stated one of the goals of Seis Puentes was to help “undocumented Hispanics” navigate American systems and “engage them in the process.”

Seis Puentes is partnered with the City of North Little Rock to help illegal immigrants obtain “valid photo ID,” allowing them to more easily access public services.

Meanwhile, Cotton has been a leader at stopping illegal aliens from obtaining driver’s licenses, especially commercial driver’s licenses (CDLs).

Before running for Senate, Shoffner hired a marketing company to rebrand herself as “FarmHer Hallie.”

“Now that we are aware of and clear on our brand, we use the strategy Laura helped create to guide what we do every day – from content development to marketing materials to employee training and hiring decisions,” Shoffner wrote as a testimonial published by Laura Kirk Marketing.

As previously reported by Breitbart News, Shoffner made repeated donations to far-left candidates across the country prior to launching her campaign, including open socialist “Squad” member Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) and Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA).

“I know a lot of farmers — but I don’t know a single one with the free time to run a left-wing advocacy group supporting illegal aliens,” Arkansas Secretary of State Cole Jester told Breitbart News in an exclusive statement. “My dad was a cattleman, and he would have called this an all hat and no cattle situation.”

Shoffner criticized the outlet’s previous coverage of her as misogynistic — despite the scoop being written by a woman:

Olivia Rondeau is a politics reporter for Breitbart News based in Washington, DC. Find her on X/Twitter and Instagram.