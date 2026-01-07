Nolte: White House Website Lays Blame for January 6 on Democrats

President Trump urged his supporters to protest “peacefully and patriotically,” and disgraced former House Speaker Nancy “Insider Trading” Pelosi (D-CA) refused Trump’s request for additional security on that day. Nevertheless, the organized left is still trying to blame Trump for the unfortunate violence that broke out on January 6, 2021, in what was a mostly peaceful protest at the U.S. Capitol calling for election integrity.

For this reason, the Trump administration is using the White House website to set the record straight about what really happened five years ago, and how the Democrats exploited their own security failures to prosecute, persecute, and destroy even those who protested peacefully on that day.

After bragging about President Trump pardoning the 1,600 “January 6 defendants who were unfairly targeted, overcharged, and used as political examples,” the site rips into Pelosi. [Bold is original throughout.]

“Since January 6, 2021, Nancy Pelosi spent over 3 years and nearly $20 million in taxpayer funds on her partisan Select Committee, producing a scripted TV spectacle to fabricate an ‘insurrection’ narrative and pin all blame on President Trump,” the site explains, and then gets to the meat of the issue…

Video and audio recordings, including unaired HBO footage from her own daughter, show Nancy Pelosi repeatedly acknowledging responsibility for the catastrophic security failures—admitting “We have totally failed” and “I take full responsibility” for not having the National Guard pre-deployed, despite intelligence warnings and President Trump’s offers of troops that were ignored under her leadership as Speaker.

Here’s the White House video:

The site adds that Democrats “reversed reality after January 6, branding peaceful patriotic protesters as ‘insurrectionists’ and framing the event as a violent coup attempt orchestrated by Trump—despite no evidence of armed rebellion or intent to overthrow the government.”

The fact that none of these so-called “insurrectionists” were armed in any way proves that point.

The website then blames Democrats for “the real insurrection” by “certifying a fraud-ridden election, ignoring widespread irregularities, and weaponizing federal agencies to hunt down dissenters[.]”

In the past, the organized left, with billions of dollars in corporate media propaganda behind them, would’ve successfully turned January 6 into its High Holy Reichstag Fire, but those days are over. Trump is utterly fearless in his approach to these issues, and the alternative media is as well.

We just keep on keeping on debunking these lies with facts.

My overall view is that there was a significant amount of bad behavior on January 6, and that anyone who crossed the line into violence should be held accountable. But as an old-fashioned liberal and civil libertarian, that became impossible after Democrats and corrupt law enforcement serially violated the civil rights of everyone in a red hat who was within throwing distance of the Capitol on that day.

For that reason, just as a judge is right to throw a case out of court if law enforcement or the prosecutor violates the accused’s due process rights — it’s called “the fruit of the poisonous tree,” and the tree here was more than poisonous; it was crazed, toxic, and fascist — Trump is right to pardon everyone.

