Exclusive – Sen. Tuberville: ‘Not a Lot of Pressure’ on Senators Except ‘Trying to Get Reelected’

Senators leisurely while away their days in their Washington fiefdom, concerned only with being feted by admirers and securing their reelections, Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-AL) revealed on the Alex Marlow Show.

Tuberville told host Alex Marlow that senators face little pressure to do the job as designed, instead exploiting the scarcity of accountability to enjoy the fruits of their prestigious position.

“Yeah, there’s not a lot of pressure up here, okay, other than trying to get reelected, and I think that’s one of the problems,” Tuberville told Marlow about a legislative body long known as a good ol’ boys club, associated with smoke-filled backrooms. “I think there needs to be more pressure on people making the right decisions — of doing what’s best at the moment.”

The Alabama senator and legendary college football coach opted not to run for reelection to the Senate, instead choosing to run for the governor’s mansion, where he will have more direct authority — and responsibility — to deliver.

“I think people use an excuse sometimes, ‘well, you know, the Democrats did this, or the Republicans did that.’ I think we all should be more accountable for what we do up here,” Tuberville explained. “In the SEC or in college football or any sport, hey, you’re judged on your wins and losses — bottom line. And so there’s a lot more pressure in athletics because it runs so slow up here in national politics.”

Unfortunately, when it comes to the nation’s problems, most of Tuberville’s colleagues prioritize their own personal political fortunes.

“These people don’t care,” he said. “They just come up here to have more power and have ‘Senator’ in front of their name, and they couldn’t do anything else. I mean, they couldn’t run a business, and so they’re up here making a little bit of money and people [are] patting them on the back because they’re a senator, and all they want to do is get reelected.”

While Tuberville willingly entered public service after retiring from an illustrious and lucrative coaching career, he did not hesitate when asked if coaching or politics was more fun.

“Oh, my God, coaching,” Tuberville told Marlow. “I mean, that’s a lot of fun dealing with it, and you have the ups and downs and winning and losing. Like I said, you win and lose in this business, but it’s real, real slow, but you have one of 100 votes. Coaching, you can put it together, and you can see kids grow up. You can see them become better people, get educations, get jobs, know their families down the road. It’s a lot of satisfaction to coach.”

Bradley Jaye is Deputy Political Editor for Breitbart News. Follow him on X/Twitter and Instagram @BradleyAJaye.