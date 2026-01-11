Florida: Secret Service Reroutes Trump Motorcade over Suspicious Object

Secret Service diverted President Donald Trump’s motorcade at the Palm Beach International Airport on Sunday due to the discovery of a suspicious object.

“During advance sweeps of PBI Airport, a suspicious object was discovered by USSS,” White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said. “A further investigation was warranted, and the presidential motorcade route was adjusted accordingly.”

According to Fox News, the “discovery did not disrupt Trump’s travel schedule, officials said, as agents evaluated the item and made security adjustments out of an abundance of caution.”

The motorcade reroute comes months after the U.S. Secret Service (USSS) discovered a hunting stand with a suspiciously placed direct line of sight where the president exits Air Force One at the airport. Despite the find, no suspect was found in the area. The stand was later reported to have been in place “for months.”

“Prior to the President’s return to West Palm Beach, USSS discovered what appeared to be an elevated hunting stand within sight line of the Air Force One landing zone,” FBI Director Kash Patel told Fox News Digital at the time. “No individuals were located at the scene. The FBI has since taken the investigatory lead, flying in resources to collect all evidence from the scene, and deploying our cell phone analytics capabilities.”

The president has survived two assassination attempts, both of which occurred during the 2024 election campaign.

