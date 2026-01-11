A senior Iranian regime official publicly called President Donald Trump an “impure, savage yellow dog” who “must pay the price” and be captured “like Maduro,” all while declaring that violent attacks inside the United States would be legally and religiously justified.

The comments were made Friday on Iranian state television by Hassan Rahimpour Azghadi, a senior hardline figure and member of Iran’s Supreme Council of the Cultural Revolution, during a wide-ranging broadcast attacking U.S. leadership.

During the segment, Azghadi explicitly targeted President Trump, arguing that Iran should do “to Trump something similar to what they did to Maduro,” a reference to foreign efforts to detain or seize hostile leaders. He went further, asserting that “any type of operation” could now be carried out against American targets, including acts of sabotage and violence within U.S. cities.

Azghadi claimed such actions would be permissible under international law and religious doctrine, using dehumanizing language to describe Trump while accusing the United States of global aggression:

“We are dealing with a savage individual and a savage regime, which extends its claws everywhere in the world. They kill, burn, assassinate, kidnap people, bomb, send mercenaries, and they declare that they have done this out in the open,” Azghadi said. “In light of what Trump is doing, any type of operation can be carried out on U.S. soil in every state and every city — acts of sabotage similar to the ones that are being carried out here: arson attacks, burning people, gunning down people in the streets, running over a mother and her daughter with a car.” “By law, it is now permissible to carry out any type of attack whether on U.S. soil, against U.S. interests across the world, and against actors related to the U.S.,” he continued. “They themselves are now relaying to the world the message that they can do whatever they want. By the same token — everything goes. This impure man, this savage yellow dog, must pay the price, whether while in office or later on.”

His remarks, which included references to shootings, arson, and vehicular attacks, were framed as acceptable retaliation.

Azghadi’s position within the regime’s ideological establishment and his access to state television underscore how openly extreme rhetoric toward President Trump and the United States is aired and amplified by Tehran-aligned media.

Azghadi’s remarks came as Iranian regime leaders have sharply escalated their rhetoric toward President Trump amid widening anti-government protests and an intensifying crackdown, with Tehran cutting internet and phone access across much of the country as demonstrations spread and the reported death toll climbed.

On Saturday, Trump publicly stepped up his support for Iran’s protesters in a flurry of posts, declaring that the country was “looking at FREEDOM, perhaps like never before,” and warning the regime that the United States was watching closely as demonstrations expanded despite a sweeping communications blackout.

The escalation followed remarks Friday by Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei predicting Trump would be “brought down,” even as rights groups warned of a mounting death toll and described a “massacre” unfolding amid mass arrests and lethal force used against demonstrators — conditions Trump has repeatedly said would trigger a U.S. response.

The broadcast highlights the continued escalation in language from Iranian regime figures as tensions with Washington persist, reinforcing concerns about how hostile messaging from Tehran’s power centers is normalized — even when it explicitly endorses violence beyond Iran’s borders.