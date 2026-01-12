PHOTO: L.A. Sheriff’s Deputy Served Starbucks Coffee with ‘Extremely Offensive’ Pig Drawn on Cup

A Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputy was recently served a cup of coffee with an “offensive” image drawn on it, the news coming after many years of leftists not attempting to hide their anti-law enforcement stance.

An employee at a Starbucks in Norwalk gave the deputy the cup with a hand-drawn image of a pig on it, which prompted the department to condemn the incident, KTLA reported Sunday.

An image shows the Starbucks cup with the pig drawn in black ink:

The sheriff’s department addressed the incident in a statement posted Sunday, saying it was “aware and deeply concerned” about what happened on Friday.

Authorities said the deputy had stopped for coffee and was “deliberately served a cup with a hand-drawn image of a pig, which is commonly used to demean law enforcement.” The agency called the action “extremely offensive, inappropriate, and unacceptable.”

The deputy reported it to the store manager who told him it would be investigated.

L.A. Sheriff Robert Luna alerted Starbucks’ corporate security division to raise concerns and also contacted the deputy to make sure he understood “disrespectful actions would not be tolerated against our personnel,” the sheriff’s department said.

“Our deputies serve this community with professionalism, dedication, and commitment, often under difficult and dangerous circumstances. Our deputies are part of the community and deserve to be treated respectfully and with basic human dignity. Acts that promote hostility and division toward law enforcement undermine community trust and public safety,” the agency concluded.

Social media users shared their thoughts on the incident, one person writing, “I remember going on a ride along with LASD… the deputy always had packed his own lunch. I asked why he didn’t eat at local venues. He replied because of safety issues. This was back in the 80’s. Law enforcement is a thankless job.”

Over the past several years, leftists have made their disdain for police officers clear, according to reports from Breitbart News.

In 2015, Black Lives Matter activists tried to disrupt the Minnesota State Fair by marching and shouting, “Pigs in a blanket, fry ’em like bacon!”

“The phrase ‘pigs in a blanket’ refers to police officers in body bags and has been used overtly by a Black Lives Matter-influenced activist who murdered two police officers,” the outlet said at the time.

A few years later in 2019, Starbucks apologized after sheriff’s deputies in Riverside County, California, said they were refused service and ignored.

At the time, Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco stated, “Two of our deputies were refused service at Starbucks. The anti-police culture repeatedly displayed by Starbucks employees must end.”

In 2020, a Dunkin’ Donuts worker in Chicago was arrested after an Illinois State Police officer found a big blob of mucus that was later confirmed to be saliva in his coffee.

In a statement following the most recent incident in Norwalk, a Starbucks spokesperson told KTLA, “This was unacceptable. We have reached out to the customer several times and leaders in the Sheriff’s Department to apologize. We have a deep appreciation for law enforcement who are dedicated to keeping our communities safe. We immediately launched an investigation and are taking swift action.”