The Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has arrested an illegal alien gang member who was previously convicted of kidnapping, torturing, and murdering a man in New Mexico.

Yorvis Michel Carrascal Campo, an illegal alien from Venezuela who is also a member of Tren de Aragua, was arrested by ICE agents in Colorado Springs, Colorado, on January 8.

In June 2024, several Tren de Aragua gang members — including Campo — viciously kidnapped a man in Albuquerque, New Mexico, and tortured him before strangling him to death. The gang members then put the man’s body in a suitcase and buried him in a remote location in New Mexico.

“Carrascal Campo’s crimes shock the conscience and are yet another example of the failed border policies of Joe Biden that released TdA gang members into American communities,” the Department of Homeland Security’s Tricia McLaughlin said:

Just last week, two vicious Tren de Aragua gang members — also let loose on American streets by Joe Biden — weaponized their vehicle against Border Patrol in Portland. These are the types of monsters our law enforcement is targeting. We are working around the clock to clean up the chaos caused by the Biden administration who let untold millions of illegal aliens, including murderers, pedophiles, rapists, terrorists, and gang members, pour into our country. [Emphasis added]

Indeed, Campo first crossed the southern border in October 2023 and was subsequently released into the U.S. interior by the Biden administration. In June 2024, Campo was given a final deportation order by a federal immigration judge.

Campo remains in ICE custody pending deportation from the U.S.

