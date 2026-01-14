Texas Homeowner Shoots Alleged Burglar ‘To Death’

An east Fort Worth, Texas, homeowner shot an alleged burglar “to death” Monday morning, according to the Forth Worth Star-Telegram.

The homeowner allegedly heard the suspect trying to make entry into a garage and confronted him around 6:00 a.m., shooting at him. The suspect then “walked or ran from the house, collapsed and died on the sidewalk at the intersection of Avenue L and Bishop Street.”

Dallas Crime Breaking News noted that police discovered the alleged burglar had “a gunshot wound to the torso.”

WFAA pointed out that the homeowner indicated the alleged burglar came at him “aggressively” after being confronted, and that led to the shots being fired.

The homeowner dialed 911 after the shooting to report what had occurred and then cooperated with police once they arrived on scene.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.