Watch Live: FCC Chairman Brendan Carr Testifies Before Congress

Federal Communications Commission (FCC) Chairman Brendan Carr testifies before the Energy and Commerce Subcommittee on Communications & Technology on Wednesday, January 14.

Also testifying with be FCC Commissioners Olivia Trusty and Anna Gomez.

Carr has been criticized by Democrats after suggesting ABC could face consequences for misuse of their broadcasting license after Jimmy Kimmel suggested Charlie Kirk’s accused assassin was a member of the MAGA movement.